Winning Photos: River Festival ‘perfect shot’ claims victory

Rocky Photography Club 2019 Grand Champion Kerrod Wells and his partner Kylie on safari in Africa

AS PANACHE performer Alexander Kermond leapt in the air on the stage at this year’s Rockhampton River Festival, Rockhampton photographer Kerrod Wells snapped a photo that encapsulated a perfect moment.

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results Open Projected and Grand Champion, Kerrod Wells, Love of Dance.

The lighting, the passion and the movement was preserved in image form by the photographer, who last week was named as this year’s Rockhampton Photography Club Grand Champion.

Mr Wells had been photographing the show for a number of nights when he snapped the shot after attempts to get it just right.

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results A4 Mono,Col Stevenson, Japanese Foot Bridge.

“I was able to get an idea of when and where to be to take the photo,” he said.

“It was one of the ones I failed the first night in getting what I wanted, which was feet in the air and a very expressive action shot of a dancer,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to do. But if first you don’t suceed, try and try again.

“With a little bit of perserverance and having the chance to shoot the show more than once, it gave me the opportunity to work on the angle and it came out.”

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results Masters 16x20 Colour, Rex Boggs, Elephant

This is the first time Mr Wells has taken out the year’s Grand Championship, after being a member for four years.

“I had prevoiusly place in the monthly competitions but this is the first time I placed in any of the end of year comps,” he said.

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results B-Grade Projected,Emma Baynton, Claudia.

Club president Rex Boggs said the photo, titled Love of Dance, “captured the moment perfectly”, as Mr Kermond danced.

The photo was one of over 24 submitted to the end of year competition, compiled of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from the year’s eight monthly competitions.

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results : Open 16x20 Mono, Scott Reynolds, Catchya in the Fog.

Judges Allan Reinikka (The Morning Bulletin chief photographer), Brendan Murphy (Digital Media lecturer from CQU) and Tony Gill (past club member) also chose winners from nine sections.

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results A4 Colour, Col Stevenson, Chevy.

“The judges said it was difficult. There were so many fantastic images,” Mr Boggs said.

Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results Masters 16x20 Mono, Col Fock, Yorkminster

“The entries were more varied this year than last year.

“They were all very unique for sure.”