Winnings Ways backs up career highlight with Rocky win

WINNER: Brisbane-trained Wicked Ways winning the 2018 Capricornia Yearling Sales 2YO Classic last year. Action returns to Callaghan Park today. Matt Harris

JUST six days after achieving a career-highlight Group 1 Queensland Oaks win in Brisbane on Winning Ways, rider Matthew McGillivray is back to basics at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, tomorrow.

Mc Gillivray has a number of rides on the busy eight-race card, the last before the Winter Racing Carnival kicks off on Saturday, June 15, in Rockhampton.

Interestingly, one of his bookings is on Roma trainer Craig Smith's Potemkin (race three - TAB 2), which must be considered a good-value chance.

Smith played a huge influence on launching McGillivray's successful riding career, travelling the young hoop extensively from his country base.

It led to McGillivray gaining valuable experience in riding all sorts of tracks, including Callaghan Park, which he first rode at in and around 2013.

Sunshine Coast trainer Darryl Hansen has provided McGillivray with two very good winning chances tomorrow.

These are Toxophily (race two - TAB 4) and Brands Hatch (race five - TAB 4).

One of McGillivray's former riding mates, Adrian Coome, now a Callaghan Park trainer, will leg him up on Poetic Show, which is one of the leading prospects in race four as TAB 8.

Racing begins tomorrow in Rockhampton at 12.07pm.

A strong program of country racing will be staged at Bluff racecourse in the Central Highlands Saturday.

Further west, Barcaldine will stage one of the best meetings in years when the Battle of the Bush Qualifier will be run.