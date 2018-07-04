Winter a worry for asthma sufferers, myself included

ASTHMA SUPPORT: Michelle Landry getting an asthma check-up at the launch of Parliamentary Friends of Asthma last week.

AFTER a few challenging weeks in Canberra, it's something of a relief to be back home on the Capricorn Coast with the warmth and the energy the winter school holidays always bring to the area.

It's not hard to see why so many families choose to come up here to escape the cold and enjoy some good family time.

Winter is not always a great time of year for everyone, though, and for more than 2.5 million Australians who live with asthma, it can be a tiresome and potentially dangerous time each year.

Just last week, with the help of Asthma Australia, we launched the new Parliamentary Friends of Asthma group.

The purpose of this group is to acknowledge the significant impact of asthma on those Australians with the condition, myself included.

This group will work with Asthma Australia to raise awareness of the prevalence and impact of asthma among members and senators, and in the broader community.

It's an opportunity to continue to build awareness of this often chronic condition and the effect it has on families right across the country.

I was pleased to take part in the launch at Parliament House, which included an asthma health check. New technology is helping GPs and families to better identify and manage asthma and to see these new devices in operation was an eye-opener.

This mid-year period is also an important one for our local primary producers, because we are seeing the deadline for food retailers to get on board with the government's new Country of Origin labelling laws.

These new laws mean consumers can be confident of just what and how much of the products they purchase are actually Australian.

So often we read the words 'made in Australia from local and imported ingredients', but what does this mean?

How much is actually Australian? Well now, thanks to the Federal Coalition Government, we have a real, tangible system that provides vastly more details than before.

With our new bar graph system, consumers can now be confident of just how much of their favourite products are Australian and hopefully lead them to purchasing the ones that are genuine products of Australia.

We have the best fresh produce in the world and it is only right that we as Australians should have access to this great food.

This new labelling system provides that opportunity and hopefully means better recognition of the great work our farmers do in producing such clean, green produce.

I'm looking forward to a few weeks in the electorate catching up with the heart and soul of this great nation, Central Queensland.