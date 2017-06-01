Winter brings single digit temps to CQ

WINTER has well and truly arrived in Central Queensland with single digit temperatures recorded across the region this morning.

Today marks the first official day of Winter with a strong high pressure system over southeastern Australia set to move slowly through the rest of the week and into the weekend, extending a firm ridge and a cool, dry air mass into much of Queensland.

Rockhampton residents are waking up to their coldest day of the year so far with a low of 9.3 degrees recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology about 6.30am and a 'feels like' temperature of 8.7 degrees.

Biloela residents are shivering this morning with a low of 4.4 degrees recorded and a 'feels like' temperature of just 1.8 degrees.

It's a touch warmer on the Capricorn Coast with temperatures dropping to around 12 degrees.

With high temperatures ranging between 22-23 across Capricornia today, it's set to be a stunning day.