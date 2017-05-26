Winter is coming and homeless are connecting with help

HAPPY: Duncan Monaghan is grateful for the assistance provided at Homeless Connect.

THEY say clothes make the man.

Adorned in donated clothing and sporting the first haircut he's had in two and half years, Duncan Monaghan looks and feels like a new man.

Duncan, 40, was one of the dozens of homeless or struggling people to visit the Rockhampton Showgrounds yesterday.

It was here they were given a helping hand at the eighth annual Homeless Connect event, aimed at making it easier for those in tough situations to get the help they need.

He caught a free bus to the event from the Oznam House, a homeless men's crisis centre he's been staying at for the past couple of months.

"There was a lot of buzz in the community about what was going to happen here,” Duncan said.

"People were talking about it saying I should go over, so I came and checked it out for the first time.

"Winter's going to be cold so I got some jumpers and stuff and some clothes for court, so that'll help.”

He said the event was a great boost to self esteem for those in times of hardship.

"The way people see themselves becomes much larger than how they are when they look better and as a result are feeling better,” Duncan said.

Over 30 local businesses and organisations showed their community spirit by offering assistance, from water and clothing to housing and financial assistance.

There were even hair cuts, medical checks and flu shots.

Duncan said he'd had a word with many organisations at the event including the Red Cross, Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Rose Swadling said free buses had been organised to and from towns around the region, giving those without vehicles a chance to take advantage of the assistance on offer at Homeless Connect.

"People need a hand up, not a hand out,” she said.

"We've received a lot of donations over a period of time from personal stuff to clothing, food and blankets.

"People in Emu Park, Mount Morgan and Rockhampton have knitted the whole time to provide warm clothing for the winter time.

"It (Homeless Connect) couldn't happen without community support.”

To donate or get involved with Homeless Connect, contact council on 4936 8569.