Winter is here: Frost forecast for CQ as system approaches

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are tipping frost to bite Central Queensland towns in days as a mass of cold, dry air rolls through.

Bureau forecasts show Rockhampton teetering on the edge of the four-degree threshold needed for frost.

BoM meteorologist Julian De Morton said the bureau's temperature gauges at 1.5m high are usually considered about four degrees warmer than the ground.

The BoM's latest online forecast suggests Rockhampton will drop to eight degrees on Thursday and nine degrees on Wednesday.

But Mr De Morton said he expects the bureau to re- work the forecast as models are increasingly pointing to colder temperatures.

"It's likely that once we start to get a bit more consistency about the modelling, we may end up dropping some of those temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday morning,” Mr De Morton said.

Biloela is already expected to plummet to four degrees on Wednesday and Thursday while Springsure is expected to drop to four degrees on Wednesday before moving to three degrees on Thursday.

Mr De Morton said a high-pressure system tipped to strengthen in the Great Australian Bight on Tuesday is expected to reach into Central Queensland as far as Mackay.

He said temperature is particularly hard to forecast, but the wind's strength would be the deciding factor.

"We're looking at dry air moving through, but it depends on how much wind there is with it,” he said.

"When you have wind, it keeps the temperature up.

"It may not feel that way, but it actually keeps the temperature above zero on the ground, and you will avoid frost that way.”