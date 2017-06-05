25°
News

Winter is here: Frost forecast for CQ as system approaches

Luke J. Mortimer | 5th Jun 2017 7:44 AM
WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are tipping frost to bite Central Queensland towns in days as a mass of cold, dry air rolls through.
WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are tipping frost to bite Central Queensland towns in days as a mass of cold, dry air rolls through. Chris Mccormack

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are tipping frost to bite Central Queensland towns in days as a mass of cold, dry air rolls through.

Bureau forecasts show Rockhampton teetering on the edge of the four-degree threshold needed for frost.

BoM meteorologist Julian De Morton said the bureau's temperature gauges at 1.5m high are usually considered about four degrees warmer than the ground.

The BoM's latest online forecast suggests Rockhampton will drop to eight degrees on Thursday and nine degrees on Wednesday.

But Mr De Morton said he expects the bureau to re- work the forecast as models are increasingly pointing to colder temperatures.

"It's likely that once we start to get a bit more consistency about the modelling, we may end up dropping some of those temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday morning,” Mr De Morton said.

Biloela is already expected to plummet to four degrees on Wednesday and Thursday while Springsure is expected to drop to four degrees on Wednesday before moving to three degrees on Thursday.

Mr De Morton said a high-pressure system tipped to strengthen in the Great Australian Bight on Tuesday is expected to reach into Central Queensland as far as Mackay.

He said temperature is particularly hard to forecast, but the wind's strength would be the deciding factor.

"We're looking at dry air moving through, but it depends on how much wind there is with it,” he said.

"When you have wind, it keeps the temperature up.

"It may not feel that way, but it actually keeps the temperature above zero on the ground, and you will avoid frost that way.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cold frost weather

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Fresh start turns sour: the human face of Aurizon's shock closure

Fresh start turns sour: the human face of Aurizon's shock...

About 29 workers thought they could restart their lives with a secure job in Rockhampton after Aurizon moved to shut its Redbank workshop

Family clucking with pride after taking out top gong at CQ show

WINNING GRIN: Aiden Richardson nursing his prize chook Prince at the Ridgelands Show on Saturday.

It all started with six pet chickens...

Young man sets girlfriend on fire mid-argument

A Gladstone man used a lighter and fly spray to set his ex-girlfriend on fire.

She told him she was cheating, so he set her on fire.

Winter is here: Frost forecast for CQ as system approaches

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are tipping frost to bite Central Queensland towns in days as a mass of cold, dry air rolls through.

Time to unpack the winter woolies, Central Queensland

Local Partners

Family clucking with pride after taking out top gong at CQ show

IT ALL started with six pet chickens, but before the Richardson family knew it, they were bathing their feathered friends and applying lotion to their legs.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

GALLERY: Boys from the Bush anniversary concert rocks Rocky

MUSIC LEGEND: Lee Kernaghan at the Great Western Hotel.

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan brings the house down

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Caves cellist brings Bach to CQ

Robert Manley, cellist with The Orpheus String Quartet.

He grew up at The Caves and tested his skills on the stage in Rocky

What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

COME PEACEFULLY: Zahn Kafka-Bauer and Sgt Lolipop at Emu Park's Beef to Beach.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Judah wows judges to earn spot in next round of The Voice

Judah battles through emotional rehearsals before wowing judges with Prince hit, Purple Rain.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

GALLERY: Boys from the Bush anniversary concert rocks Rocky

MUSIC LEGEND: Lee Kernaghan at the Great Western Hotel.

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan brings the house down

Science meets nature in artworks by award winner

SHOCKED: Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine who was "blown away” when he won the Bayton Award for his winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl.

Agnes Water artist blown away by Bayton award

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $335,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Sprawling Family Home on 2,040sqm with In-ground Pool and 3 Bay Shed

25 Goldfinch Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $629,000

Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly-sought after Riverside Estate, this well-appointed low-set home provides the ultimate family living...

Escape to the Rainforest!

122 Arnolds Road, Byfield 4703

2 1 4 $289,000

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage, tropical fruit trees and a beautiful creek make this 2.5 acre parcel a magical place to call home! • Variety of tropical fruit and...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!