Winter Racing Carnival to feature some heated race action

TIME OUT: Monday's Tattersalls Cup contender Mamselle Corday taking some down time in her shady yard. TONY McMAHON

ROCKHAMPTON'S Callaghan Park racecourse will play host to 198 horses and 17 races over the duration of today and Sunday as the Winter Racing Carnival hots up.

Eight races enveloping 94 horses will be staged there today with the $30K Tattersalls Sprint (1200m) the show-stopper.

When 24 horses were declared to start in Sunday's $31K QTIS 2&3YO Maiden (1050m), Racing Queensland came to the party and divided the race into two divisions with the full component of $31K in prize money for each.

By doing so Sunday's card has blown out to encase nine races coming second behind Bendigo (10 races) as the busiest of the seven meetings scheduled to be run in Australia that day.

Of the 104 acceptors on Sunday, 65 are trained at Callaghan Park while 39 are from outside centres.

Today's racing starts at 12.17pm with the likely winner of the first coming from either Garnett Taylor's Bold Eos (TAB 1) or Darryl Hansen's Boomstress (TAB 3).

With a two kilogram weight advantage and preferable barrier, the nod goes to Boomstress (Tiffany Booker).

Brisbane visitor Paper Trade (TAB 2) from Peter and Will Hulbert's stable looks the winner under Nathan Day with I've Got Friends and Coastal Boy the logical dangers in the second event.

It is hard to believe that the John Wigginton trained Diamond Account (TAB 2) in Race 3 is still a maidener considering the filly has won $79,850 from 10 placings from 16 starts.

With recent placings in Rocky; Ipswich and Gold Coast up to 1685 metres, the 1400 metres of today's race looks ideal.

However, if Diamond Account does go winless again the winner could be Darryl Gardiner's former Victorian Harbour Skies.

With four runners in the fourth event, the Battlers Cups (2200m) the odds are in favour of trainer John Manzelmann and his Effectav (TAB 2) is the selection.

Emily's Song (TAB 3) is the choice in the fifth race while Don't Cheat Charlie (TAB 6) looks a value chance.

The reliable combination of the leaders in their field, the trainer Tom Button and jockey Justin Stanley team with Scottish Lad (TAB 5) who should figure prominently in Race 6 with Steelz Time (TAB 1) the danger.

Fish'n'Snitz (TAB 3 - Race 7) another newcomer to the Adrian Coome stable has the form to win the Class 2 (1200m), the seventh race at 3.57pm.

Aligned with the practice of keeping the best until last, the $30K Tatts Sprint (1200m) is listed as Race 8 at 4.37pm today.

With chances galore, the proverbial "anything” could win with Garnett Taylor's Bold Endeavour (TAB 5) as good a chance as any.

Peacock (TAB 1); Heartbreak Harry (8) and Barachiel (7) are all likely threats.

Admission to the races at Callaghan Park today and Sunday is free.

- Tony McMahon