Winton Film Festival gives filmmakers a voice

The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival showcases some of Australia's best films. (INSET) Winton's Royal Theatre is only one of two left in Australia.

The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival showcases some of Australia's best films. (INSET) Winton's Royal Theatre is only one of two left in Australia. Anita Jamieson

CENTRAL west Queensland town Winton is gearing up for Australia's largest film showcase, the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival.

The festival, which is in its fourth year, will run from June 29 to July 7 and will welcome many visitors to the outback town.

The nine-day festival will offer visitors film masterclasses, location tours, moving screenings and the opportunity for budding independent filmmakers to showcase their talent in the event's Qantas short film competition.

The Qantas short film competition will follow the theme 'Wide Open Roads' and will give aspiring independent filmmakers the opportunity to have their seven-minute creations judged by a jury of film professionals.

Selected short films will be screened alongside feature films throughout the festival, with the finalists screened on closing night.

Visitors will also be provided with the opportunity to meet leading legends from the Australian film industry, from actors and actresses to producers, screenwriters and directors.

Each night the festival will treat visitors to a unique viewing experience at the Royal Open Air Theatre, where they will view the films beneath the stars and with red soil beneath their feet.

The theatre, one of only two remaining Royal Theatres in Australia, will also celebrate its 100th anniversary during the festival.

The township of Winton has become an iconic Australian set for films, with movies including The Proposition (2005), Gone (2007) and Goldstone (2016) filmed in the outback town.

Goldstone was a huge hit and was nominated for an Australia's Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award after its release.

The festival has become a significant exhibitor for Australian films.

It provides a platform for films made in Queensland that may otherwise struggle securing commercial distributors to reach audiences.