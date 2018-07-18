Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLLYWOOD OUTBACK: Gina Black, Screen QLD, Neil-McGregor, Film-Maker, Dr Greg Dolgopolov, VSOFF Curator and Creative Director, Mayor Gavin Baskett, Mark Melros, VSOFF Festival Director, Ashley Burgess and Peter Moyers, Griffith Film School at the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival (VSOFF) launch in May at the Griffith Film School in South Brisbane.
HOLLYWOOD OUTBACK: Gina Black, Screen QLD, Neil-McGregor, Film-Maker, Dr Greg Dolgopolov, VSOFF Curator and Creative Director, Mayor Gavin Baskett, Mark Melros, VSOFF Festival Director, Ashley Burgess and Peter Moyers, Griffith Film School at the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival (VSOFF) launch in May at the Griffith Film School in South Brisbane. Contributed
Entertainment

Winton Mayor plays double roles in council and films

vanessa jarrett
by
18th Jul 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAYOR by day, movie extra by night - Winton Shire ayor Gavin Baskett has been involved in his local film industry from both sides.

He was an extra in the film, The Proposition, in 2004, and the television series, Texas Rising, in 2016.

"It has been great, it is a totally different world when you are inside the movie scene with the directors and actors and everyone,” he said.

"You realise they are just human like you and me.”

The idea of film studios in Winton was welcome news to Cr Baskett who is also very passionate about working with film students, "the directors and writers of the future”.

"We would love to work with them more in the future,” he said.

Winton is quickly becoming the regional film hub as crews enjoy coming to the region without being harassed walking down the street and they can go out for a meal and not be bothered.

"They just enjoy being out in the laidback atmosphere rather than the big smoke,” Cr Baskett said.

Labelled as the Hollywood of the Outback, there are talks there could even be a big Winton sign like Hollywood.

Tourism is going strong in the western Queensland region as travellers head north away from the cold.

"All the caravan parks are full, they are overflowing in the showgrounds, the campgrounds are full, you walk into the bakers shop and they are all full, the footpaths are full,” Cr Baskett said.

film studios vision splendid outback film festival winton winton film festival winton shire council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Residents angry over 24/7 truck stop planned for floodplain

    premium_icon Residents angry over 24/7 truck stop planned for floodplain

    Council News Locals believe increased heavy vehicle traffic turning from the Capricorn Highway also poses a threat.

    List of Metro Builders victims grows longer

    premium_icon List of Metro Builders victims grows longer

    Business Claims builder became insolvent when he bought $2.6m mansion

    Surf pool ready to roll out the waves

    premium_icon Surf pool ready to roll out the waves

    News Swells rolling out in succession to cater to 40 surfers per each set

    Rail funding puts Adani mine on track

    premium_icon Rail funding puts Adani mine on track

    Environment Crucial funding was the final hurdle

    Local Partners