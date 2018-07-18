Winton Mayor plays double roles in council and films

HOLLYWOOD OUTBACK: Gina Black, Screen QLD, Neil-McGregor, Film-Maker, Dr Greg Dolgopolov, VSOFF Curator and Creative Director, Mayor Gavin Baskett, Mark Melros, VSOFF Festival Director, Ashley Burgess and Peter Moyers, Griffith Film School at the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival (VSOFF) launch in May at the Griffith Film School in South Brisbane.

HOLLYWOOD OUTBACK: Gina Black, Screen QLD, Neil-McGregor, Film-Maker, Dr Greg Dolgopolov, VSOFF Curator and Creative Director, Mayor Gavin Baskett, Mark Melros, VSOFF Festival Director, Ashley Burgess and Peter Moyers, Griffith Film School at the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival (VSOFF) launch in May at the Griffith Film School in South Brisbane. Contributed

MAYOR by day, movie extra by night - Winton Shire ayor Gavin Baskett has been involved in his local film industry from both sides.

He was an extra in the film, The Proposition, in 2004, and the television series, Texas Rising, in 2016.

"It has been great, it is a totally different world when you are inside the movie scene with the directors and actors and everyone,” he said.

"You realise they are just human like you and me.”

The idea of film studios in Winton was welcome news to Cr Baskett who is also very passionate about working with film students, "the directors and writers of the future”.

"We would love to work with them more in the future,” he said.

Winton is quickly becoming the regional film hub as crews enjoy coming to the region without being harassed walking down the street and they can go out for a meal and not be bothered.

"They just enjoy being out in the laidback atmosphere rather than the big smoke,” Cr Baskett said.

Labelled as the Hollywood of the Outback, there are talks there could even be a big Winton sign like Hollywood.

Tourism is going strong in the western Queensland region as travellers head north away from the cold.

"All the caravan parks are full, they are overflowing in the showgrounds, the campgrounds are full, you walk into the bakers shop and they are all full, the footpaths are full,” Cr Baskett said.