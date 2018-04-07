Winx, Bowman back in the zone for QE Stakes

Hugh Bowman put Winx through her paces in an exhibition gallop at Royal Randwick on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

CHAMPION mare Winx and her race jockey Hugh Bowman both passed crucial fitness tests in an exhibition gallop between races at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx needed the workout to have her ready for her attempt to equal Black Caviar's 25-race winning streak in the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) on Day Two of The Championships next Saturday.

And Bowman wanted to show everyone he has shaken off the effects of a recent concussion and viral infection and will be right to ride Winx in the big race.

The Randwick grandstand was filling up fast early on Derby-Doncaster Day with those who were there for the first race had the added bonus of watching Winx go through her paces, breaking out in polite applause as the mare sprinted down the home straight.

Trainer Chris Waller watched horse and rider closely and came away a satisfied man as Winx galloped over 1000m in 1m 2.19s with a final 600m sectional of 34.26s.

"She's going pretty quick but she makes it look easy,'' Waller said. "It only looked like she was going about three-quarter pace really and she was only just starting to get into her stride. But I was very happy with today's work. It is a good way to stimulate her.

Hugh Bowman was pleased with Winx’s hitout between races at Royal Randwick on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

"It is a good piece of work to help keep her settled. I am just trying to make sure she is nice and relaxed. We'll have a look at her weight on Monday and plan another gallop for her either Tuesday or Wednesday but she is very fit, the work is done and it is just maintenance now.

"This gallop will help settle her nerve and she will come back next Saturday and be in the zone.''

Bowman, who rode trackwork on Saturday morning, also looked nice and relaxed declaring: "I feel so much better.''

"I was struck down by a bit of a virus last week but in hindsight I could have ridden today,'' Bowman said. "But last Wednesday I certainly could not have so I wanted to do the right thing by myself and everyone else.

"The extra time off was just what I needed. I went to see my doctor yesterday and he was I was fine. So, I will ride at the trials (Monday) and take some rides at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.''

Winx showed she is on track for next Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth Stakes with an impressive gallop at Royal Randwick. Picture: Getty Images

Bowman said Winx felt a little keen early in her gallop and added her action felt great.

"She galloped as good as she looks,'' Bowman said.

Waller is relieved his horse and rider are fully fit for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes where Winx is already rated at $1.15 to continue her three-year undefeated streak.

"Anyboy could ride Winx but expecting someone to put up with the pressure involved with riding her is another level again,'' Waller said.

"Hugh is one of those jockeys not fazed by it (pressure). He knows Winx so well and he knows me better than just about anyone else.

"He knows exactly what I think and it makes my job easier. I also know when to tell Hugh to take ie easy or ramp it up. It's good to have him back.''