Winx has returned to Chris Waller’s Rosehill stables to begin preparations for her spring campaign. Picture: AAP
Horses

Excitement builds as Winx returns

by Ray Thomas
14th Jun 2018 10:28 AM

CHAMPION mare Winx has returned to training at Rosehill Gardens in preparation for a new season comeback and her attempt at an unprecedented fourth successive Cox Plate.

Trainer Chris Waller said Winx has spelled well and returned to his stable in great condition.

Winx is on a 25-race winning streak and will have the chance to break the Australian record for successive wins, which she shares with Black Caviar, when she resumes in the new season.

"It is amazing to think Winx had her first start in June four years ago,'' Waller said.

"That is the beauty of Australian racing - you just don't know where the next star is going to come from.

"There is always something to look forward to every Saturday in Australian racing - even during winter and summer there is always good, competitive racing.''

With only one Group 1 race remaining this season, the Timeform ratings across all age groups for 2017-18 are virtually finalised and, not surprisingly, Winx is again clearly superior to any other Australian-trained racehorse during the season.

 

Blue Diamond winner Written By was the highest rated juvenile this season. Picture: AAP
Winx returned a career-high 134 rating, which was well ahead of nearest rivals Happy Clapper and Humidor on 129.

The leading three-year-old was Trapeze Artist with a 126 rating, ahead of Kementari (125) and Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling (123).

In the two-year-old division, Blue Diamond winner Written By was rated top juvenile on 120 ahead of Golden Slipper winner Estijaab on 118.

