Winx extended her winning streak to 24 with victory in the George Ryder Stakes. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Winx stays home to target fourth Cox Plate

by Ray Thomas
28th Mar 2018 3:11 PM

WINX won't campaign in England later this year with trainer Chris Waller keen to give the champion mare every chance to win an unprecedented fourth Cox Plate next spring.

Waller met Winx's owners earlier this week to consider all options, including a possible overseas campaign for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

But connections have decided the risks of travelling Winx overseas are too great as it has the potential to impact on another Cox Plate attempt.

"Following lengthy discussions between the owners, High Bowman and I, it has been decided that Winx will remain in Australia following the Queen Elizabeth Stakes ... and not embark on an international campaign," Waller said in a statement.

 

Hugh Bowman on Winx during an early morning trackwork session at Rosehill Gardens.
"It is our plan to continue to race her into the spring and hopefully Australia can play host to international visitors during our carnival.

"Winx has nothing to prove to anyone, she is and always will be regarded as a legend of the turf and it is champions like her that make up the fabric of this great sport."

With the decision made to keep Winx in Australia, it does provide the opportunity for Waller to extend the great mare's race career for at least another season.

Winx will race next when she attempts to equal Black Caviar's 25-race winning streak in the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Royal Randwick on Day Two of The Championships, April 14.

 

Winx has firmed in the betting with Ladbrokes to win her fourth Cox Plate.

2018 COX PLATE

$1.70 Winx

$11 Humidor

$17 Johannes Vemeer

$21 Aloisia

$26 Folkswood, Gailo Chop, Kementari

$34+ others

FormGuide
cox plate horse racing royal ascot winx
