WISH LIST: What does the Isaac region need?

ISAAC Regional Council has released its 'wish list', asking the candidates for Capricornia to support the Isaac community.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council was committed to advocating for the region's needs.

"We are a proud resources and agricultural region, our communities are home to proud mining and farming families, and we are absolutely proud of the role our region is playing in helping to energise the world,” Cr Baker said.

"Likewise, it is vital that we have voices in Canberra who share that outlook and genuinely respect and appreciate the challenges we face in a region stretching over 58,000sq km from the coast to the coalfields.”

The council has released a list of all the projects in the Isaac region that need funding.

Community facilities

Clermont Civic Centre Revitalisation Project - $2.1 million

Moranbah Community Centre Transformation Project - $3.2 million

Moranbah Western Sporting Precinct masterplanning

Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards Revitalisation Project (Stage 2) - $2.95 million

Moranbah Eastern Sporting Precinct Multi-Use Facilities - $800,000

Road infrastructure priorities

Phillips Creek Bridge replacement Saraji Road - $16.78 million

Eaglefield Road bitumen sealing 29 kilometres - $15.27 million

Daunia Road pavement and surface upgrade - $16.6 million

Laglan Road pavement and surface upgrade - $28 million

Golden Mile Road pavement and drainage improvements - $11.05 million

Water infrastructure priorities

Clermont Water Enhancement Action Plan:

Theresa Creek Dam water storage - $7.5 million

Clermont Water Supply Bores Feasibility Study - $300,000

Cr Baker has also urged Capricornia candidates to commit to a range of policy and infrastructure proprieties: