WISH LIST: What does the Isaac region need?
ISAAC Regional Council has released its 'wish list', asking the candidates for Capricornia to support the Isaac community.
Mayor Anne Baker said the council was committed to advocating for the region's needs.
"We are a proud resources and agricultural region, our communities are home to proud mining and farming families, and we are absolutely proud of the role our region is playing in helping to energise the world,” Cr Baker said.
"Likewise, it is vital that we have voices in Canberra who share that outlook and genuinely respect and appreciate the challenges we face in a region stretching over 58,000sq km from the coast to the coalfields.”
The council has released a list of all the projects in the Isaac region that need funding.
Community facilities
- Clermont Civic Centre Revitalisation Project - $2.1 million
- Moranbah Community Centre Transformation Project - $3.2 million
- Moranbah Western Sporting Precinct masterplanning
- Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards Revitalisation Project (Stage 2) - $2.95 million
- Moranbah Eastern Sporting Precinct Multi-Use Facilities - $800,000
Road infrastructure priorities
- Phillips Creek Bridge replacement Saraji Road - $16.78 million
- Eaglefield Road bitumen sealing 29 kilometres - $15.27 million
- Daunia Road pavement and surface upgrade - $16.6 million
- Laglan Road pavement and surface upgrade - $28 million
- Golden Mile Road pavement and drainage improvements - $11.05 million
Water infrastructure priorities
Clermont Water Enhancement Action Plan:
- Theresa Creek Dam water storage - $7.5 million
- Clermont Water Supply Bores Feasibility Study - $300,000
Cr Baker has also urged Capricornia candidates to commit to a range of policy and infrastructure proprieties:
- Restoration of core local government Financial Assistance Grants to at least one per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue.
- Intervention in the opening up of the Galilee Basin to provide certainty to thousands of regional Queenslanders.
- Implementation of recommendations from the Report from the Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport into the Operation, Regulation and Funding of Air Route Service Delivery to Rural, Regional and Remote Communities when it is released on June 27, 2019.
- Implementation of the 21 recommendations from the February 2013 House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Australia Report Cancer of the Bush or Salvation for Our Cities? around Fly-In, Fly-Out (FIFO) and Drive-In, Drive-Out (DIDO) workforce practices in regional Australia.