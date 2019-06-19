With hundreds of fly bites a business owner has had enough

FLYING PEST: The drain where the flies are coming from next to a south Rockhampton business.

Meg Bolton

A SOUTH Rockhampton business owner is at her wits' end after fighting a losing battle against a fly infestation.

The battle started about a year ago when the insects began flying out of a pipe near her garage, but with more than 300 now buzzing inside her business every day they have become unbearable.

(The Morning Bulletin has chosen not to disclose her name and business to prevent the fly infestation impacting her further.)

She said the Rockhampton Regional Council originally tried to help her eradicate the infestation with some success but within a matter of months they had returned with a vengeance.

Since their resurgence five weeks ago, she said the council had refused to help her with the issue.

"I honestly don't know what to do,” the business owner said.

"I'm exhausted.”

She said the council and Fitzroy River Water had tested the contents of the drain by flushing out the drains and the results showed traces of human faeces in the pipe.

The results have caused the business owner to worry for the health of the community.

"Ultimately wherever they land, they spread human poo,” she said.

She believes the flies have spread to a Stanley Street drain.

She feared the flies had the potential to spread disease across the neighbourhood.

The insects resemble a fruit fly, except they bite.

Each day she hangs sticky fly traps in her business - catching up to 100 in a matter of hours.

The business owner said when she tried to flush the flies out of the pipe she was bitten many times.

Last weekend, she spent the weekend trying to identify them.

While she said she couldn't be sure, she believed the insects were either humped back flies or drain flies.

Council was approached for comment but had not responded by late Tuesday.

A response is expected this week.