With or without a cyclone, there's wet times ahead for CQ

ZOMBIE CYCLONE: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was expected to reform in the Gulf of Carpentaria on Wednesday and Thursday according to some weather modelling. Windy.com

CAPRICORNIA is a great chance of further wet weather later this week - with or without the help of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen.

After making landfall at 3am this morning near Port Douglas, the low pressure system that was TC Owen was expected to make its way west towards the Gulf of Carpentaria, arriving tomorrow..

Bureau of Meteorology's Adam Woods said there would be favourable conditions over the water creating a moderately good chance that the cyclone would intensify and reform but he was hesitant to say what would happen next.

RAINY NORTH: The current weather radar reveals the remains of ex-TC Owen crossing the north coast near Port Douglas. BoM

He said predicting the path of a tropical cyclone was tricky with different models pointing to different possibilities.

"It will pay to keep an eye on ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen,” Mr Woods said.

"One scenario predicts it will travel towards the south east of the state but we can't say it with a lot of confidence.”

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMFW) suggests that if Owen tracked south east, it would bring strong winds and heavy rain before passing to the north of Rockhampton in the early hours of Sunday morning (Dec 16).

SUNDAY NIGHT: The ECMFW model predicts strong winds and heavy rain before passing to the north of Rockhampton at midnight Sunday. Windy.com

Despite the unreliable predictions about where Owen might end up, Mr Woods said the bureau was looking at a strong upper trough that was expected to sweep across Queensland.

This trough had the potential to bring heavy rain, not only to Capricornia but to much of the state.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Bureau of Meteorology's eight day forecast predicts wet times ahead for Capricornia. Bureau of Meteorology

He said they would have a better idea on Thursday about how much rain it would bring.

"It will be a good week to keep an eye on the weather warnings,” he said.

The eight day forecast from the BoM tips 50-100mm of rain for Capricornia.

LONG RANGE: The ECMWF's 10 day rainfall forecast predicts Rockhampton to gather over 100mm. Windy.com

The Global Forecast System predicts Rockhampton would get 59mm over the next 10 days, while the ECMFW model was more generous, saying Rockhampton would get 114mm.