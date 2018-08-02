Might win a few games: The Immortals starting XIII
WITH the NRL making the big call to induct five out of the 10 short-listed nominees as Immortals in 2018, we now have a full starting side.
It doesn't fit perfectly as we're still left without a specialist hooker, and with a glut of outside backs Mal Meninga has to move into the pack.
But regardless, this side vindicates the reverence held for the game's most elite group.
The Immortals starting 13:
1. Clive Churchill
2. Dave Brown
3. Reg Gasnier
4. Graeme Langlands
5. Dally Messenger
6. Bob Fulton
7. Wally Lewis
8. Arthur Beetson
9. Andrew Johns
10. Norm Provan
11. Mal Meninga
12. Frank Burge
13. Johnny Raper
Clive Churchill
South Sydney 164 games
NSW 27 games
Australia 37 Tests
The "Little Master" is credited with revolutionising the fullback role; helped Souths win five premierships and the Kangaroos wrest back the Ashes.
Dave Brown
Eastern Suburbs, Warrington 187 games
NSW 19 games
Australia 9 Tests
The "Bradman of League" has records including 285 points on the 1933/34 Kangaroo Tour; 38 tries in the 1935 season for Easts; and a 45-point haul in a club game in 1935.
Reg Gasnier
St George 127 games
NSW 17 games
Australia 39 Tests
Keith Barnes a teammate of the "Prince of Centres" said it best: ''He had everything, a body swerve, speed and acceleration. He could stand you up or run around you."
Graeme Langlands
St George 227 games
NSW 35 games
Australia 45 Tests
The greatest pointscorer in St George's history, "Changa" could pull off the impossible and was a key member of the Dragons' golden era.
Dally Messenger
Eastern Suburbs 48 games
NSW 6 games
Australia 7 Tests
It is said without Dally Messenger there is no rugby league. His defection to the code from rugby union in 1907 gave it immediate popularity and allowed it to grow to what it is today.
Bob Fulton
Manly, Eastern Suburbs 147 games
NSW 17 games
Australia 35 Tests
Bob Fulton was the ultimate competitor and a prolific try-scorer. Manly won three premierships thanks largely to the brilliance of the centre/five-eighth, including the infamous brutal GF against Cronulla where he bagged a double.
Wally Lewis
Brisbane, Gold Coast 80 games
Queensland 39 games
Australia 34 Tests
"The King" has to be considered the greatest Origin player of all time, having picked up an unprecedented eight man of the matches. He captained the Maroons in 22 consecutive matches and the Kangaroos in 23 straight Tests.
Arthur Beetson
Balmain, Eastern Suburbs, Eels 221 games
NSW games 18
QLD games 3
Australia 29 Tests
Arthur Beetson reinvented the way forwards played the game largely with his second phase play and as the first captain of Queensland he made State of Origin what it is today - an inspirational leader.
Andrew Johns
Knights 249 games
NSW 24 games
Australia 23 Tests
Andrew Johns dominated at club, state and international level for over a decade. Darren Lockyer said there was daylight second when the Novocastrian was on.
Norm Provan
Dragons 256 games
NSW 19 games
Australia 14 Tests
Norm Provan adorns the NRL premiership trophy because he was the ultimate leader. He was a pivotal figure in the first 10 of St George's 11 straight premierships, including being captain-coach of the last four of those.
Mal Meninga
Raiders 166 games
QLD games 32
Australia 46 Tests
Mal Meninga is the only player to go on four Kangaroos tours, which is a record that will never be beaten.
Frank Burge
Dragons, Glebe 167 games
NSW games 6
Australia 13 Tests
Frank Burge was one of the game's greatest ever attacking forwards, scoring 146 tries in his career.
Johnny Raper
Dragons, Newtown, Wests 261 games
NSW games 24
Australia 39 Tests
Part of the greatest era of rugby league dominance by the Dragons and the complete footballer.