'Without you, I wouldn't be here': Helping CQ's unsung heroes

Amber Hooker
| 25th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
BIG HELP: Cr Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow, RFDS Robert Needham and Corinne Millard.
BIG HELP: Cr Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow, RFDS Robert Needham and Corinne Millard.

"WITHOUT the RFDS, I wouldn't be here.”

These words echo across Central Queensland each time fundraising executive manager Robert Needham meets with those the Royal Flying Doctors Service has rescued.

Tragically, 22-year-old Clermont man Bo Oliffe became a case in point of just how much people in regional areas rely on the service to receive lifesaving medical treatment.

"I was speaking with the nurses here, and they attended a serious car accident a few days ago out near Clermont and that young gentleman, 22 years of age, he was in a serious way,” Mr Needham said.

"The good work of the nurses, and the pilots and the doctors helped assist that gentleman to a private hospital.”

Mr Needham shared this story as he accepted a $103,064 gift from the Rockhampton Regional Council, who own and operate the Rockhampton Airport where the RFDS is based. The funds are a 100% reimbursement of landing fees, which can now be redirected towards lifesaving medical fitouts and exercises.

Mr Needham explained while the organisation receives state and federal funding, they still need to raise about $11 million each year - the price of one RFDS aircraft - to fill the gap.

"For an aircraft medical fitout it's about $1.5m and upwards, so this is significant funding for us and great for the region as well,” Mr Needham said.

"We do about 2500 patient transfers out of Rockhampton each year, that's a significant amount.

"The Rockhampton service goes as far west as Longreach and down to Brisbane as well, across the state on an annual basis the RFDS moves 90,000 patient transfers.”

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow said gifting back what would otherwise be "dead money” was the least the RRC could do given their long-standing support of the RFDS.

"I think it's hard to over-estimate the importance of the Flying Doctor, particularly to our western communities,” Ms Strelow said.

"They earn the income, they provide the food that's on our tables often.

"Certainly with us being so closely connected to the beef industry we understand a little of what those distances mean to our rural communities and the RFDS provide the link that let them have good medical services.

"So it's critical to us, it's critical to those who support us in the broader region.”

