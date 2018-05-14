Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election. CONTRIBUTED
Crime

Witness of crime contacted over 1100 times by offender

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
14th May 2018 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON couple has learned a hard lesson about meddling with witnesses to crimes.

Michael Lee Inslay, 32, and his partner Terri-Maree Alice Davis, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Friday to charges laid in relation to perverting the course of justice.

The court heard Davis approached a witness of Inslay's domestic violence offending to have the witness retract their statement and provide false information to police about the incident.

Inslay wanted the witness to say the couple just had an argument and there was no violence involved.

Inslay contacted the witness five times via Facebook and placed over 1100 calls to the witness, along with calling other people from prison to ask them to talk to the witness.

"Inslay was really the one pulling the strings,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said.

The court heard the couple's repeated contact with the witness lead to Inslay being sentenced on the basis there was no violence. Neither Inslay or Davis threatened violence to the witness.

Davis's defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client was vulnerable due to suffering from PTSD after a previous "sadistic” violent relationship.

"She admits she can be difficult at times because of her mental health,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

Inslay's defence barrister Tom Polley said his client was diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder, anxiety and depression when he was a child.

Mr Polley said Inslay turned to illicit drugs to stabilise his moods after the medications he was given as a child were taken away.

He said it was only while Inslay was in pre-sentence custody for this offence that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and medicated.

Inslay was sentenced to two years and three months jail with parole release on November 10.

Davis received a 21-month suspended jail sentence which is operational for four years.

The pair hugged after being sentenced.

domestic violence rockhampton district court tmbcourt witness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Girls threaten Subway staff with star picket in robbery

    Girls threaten Subway staff with star picket in robbery

    Crime The employee fled to a room at the rear of the Rocky business and locked the door as trio stole a sum of cash from the register, before fleeing on foot.

    • 14th May 2018 9:46 AM
    Over 50 apprenticeships up for grabs with most in CQ

    premium_icon Over 50 apprenticeships up for grabs with most in CQ

    Business Largest apprentice intake for 5 years, this year's intake was 48

    Celeb chefs treated to country adventure at CQ property

    premium_icon Celeb chefs treated to country adventure at CQ property

    Entertainment Guests were hosted with a campfire brekky and traditional billy tea

    • 14th May 2018 8:25 AM
    Frost descends on the CQ region as winter approaches

    Frost descends on the CQ region as winter approaches

    Weather This weeks weather in Rockhampton, Biloela, Gladstone and Yeppoon,

    Local Partners