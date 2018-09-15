Witness saw Hong covered with scratches and bruises

MURDER TRIAL: Barrister Stephen Kissick and solicitor Joanne Madden who are representing Daniel George Hong, who is accused of murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.

MURDER TRIAL: Barrister Stephen Kissick and solicitor Joanne Madden who are representing Daniel George Hong, who is accused of murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A WOMAN claims she saw Daniel George Hong with scratches on his arms, bruises on his face, and a busted shoulder after Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez (pictured right) went missing.

Mr Hong and Ian Robert Armstrong are both on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to the murders of Ms Barnett and Mr Martinez.

Ms Barnett and Mr Martinez were last seen alive by a witness on March 2, 2013.

Priscilla C'Ward gave evidence at this trial yesterday, talking about the night she and her husband of the time Dale drove Mr Hong and others around Rockhampton.

She said she had trouble remembering details but did recall picking up her daughter Cassandra - who was then 16-years-old - from a southside motel about 6pm on March 2, 2013.

After Cassandra's boyfriend Brendon Taylor arrived at their cabin at a northside caravan park about 7.30pm, they all went for a drive to pick up Mr Hong from Elphinstone St.

Ms C'Ward, a drug addict, said Mr Taylor had received a call from Mr Hong stating he "had to go to work".

Once they picked up Mr Hong, Mr Hong asked to be taken to Berserker St, where he got out of the car and ducked into a house quickly.

When Mr Hong returned to the car, he said "the stash we put in the mattress the other night... it's gone."

Ms C'Ward said they then went to a unit on the southside near KFC and dropped Mr Hong and Mr Taylor there.

In 2015, Ms C'Ward told police that Mr Hong arrived at the cabin she lived in the following day (March 3) with scratches down his arms, bruises on his face, boils on his arms, a dislocated shoulder and cracks or cuts on his knuckles.

She described band-aids covering the boils falling off as a result of Mr Hong being wet due to rain.

Ms C'Ward said his jeans also had blood on them.

The court heard Mr Hong asked to use their shower and left his blood-covered clothing behind, which was later washed and finally dumped in a bin about June/July 2013 when Ms C'Ward and her partner moved out.

Under cross-examination by Mr Hong's defence barrister Stephen Kissick, Ms C'Ward changed her timeline of events to say Mr Hong turned up on a Monday morning, not Sunday, injured.

She also claimed it was after he had borrowed the family's Magna for 16 hours, which she claimed would have only occurred while she was away in Emerald on March 27 and 28, 2013.

The court also heard that Ms C'Ward had been at Archer Park Hotel earlier on March 2 where she entered a room containing Mr Hong, Mr Taylor and another man.

The other man was Carl Gilmour who, while giving evidence yesterday, placed Mr Hong at the hotel for about two or three hours that afternoon, taking drugs and talking.

Mr Gilmour said Mr Hong asked him if he had heard anything about Ms Barnett getting a 'hot shot' to which he said no.

He said Mr Hong also talked about drugs arriving in Rockhampton by plane and that he had to go to the airport that afternoon.

Mr Gilmour said Mr Hong left the motel about an hour before dusk.