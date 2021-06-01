Witness suffers head injury in alleged BWS robbery

Investigations continue into the alleged robbery and assault. Photo: File

Update 10.30am: Investigations into the alleged robbery of a Frenchville bottle shop on Monday afternoon are continuing, with police probing whether it is linked to another incident in the area around the same time.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman revealed further details of the alleged Dean Street BWS robbery, which left one man in hospital with head injuries.

She said a group of people entered the store about 4.30pm and allegedly tried to take cartons of alcohol and leave the store.

“They then assaulted a witness causing a head injury, dropped the alcohol and fled,” the spokeswoman said.

Police are also working to establish whether those involved in the alleged robbery were involved in an incident on Berserker Street about 4.30pm, where a bottle was thrown at a vehicle, smashing its windscreen.

No one has been arrested or charged over either incidents yet, but investigations are ongoing.

Initial: Police are investigating an alleged robbery at a North Rockhampton bottle shop on Monday afternoon.

Early indications suggest that several people entered a bottle shop on Dean Street about 4.30pm.

Police said they assaulted a person inside and stole bottles of alcohol.

Reports suggest the person suffered facial injuries.

Paramedics took the person, reported to be male, to hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood damage has also been sustained to property at the business.

