WITNESS TELLS: I jumped into dam to try and save man

WITNESS Daniel Wood has told of how a tragic crash, where a man in his 50s lost his life today, unfolded.

He had been travelling on the Bruce Highway when he noticed the car behind him in his rear-vision mirror.

"The vehicle behind me had just started to erratically swerve, it both of the rails on either side of the road a few times and wasn't slowing down," he said.

"He then came off the highway, jumped the road and has ended up in the dam here."

Mr Wood said he pulled over and jumped into the dam to see if he could help the man.

Witness and good Samaritan Daniel Wood talks from near the scene of the fatal crash at Wallaville.

"He was submerging at that particular point and another gentleman who also witnessed it came in and he was too big for us to move and we didn't want to move him with his current condition so we just tried to make sure we could keep him as stable as we could till (emergency services) arrived," he said.

Mr Wood said with working in mining communities, he had often come across crashes on highways as he was often driving long roads.

"Those first couple of minutes are vital so I wanted to see if there was anything we could do to help stabilise the situation," he said.

"I haven't travelled this road in a long time so I didn't know how long it would take before (emergency services) would get here."

Mr Wood said some nearby motorists had helped by redirecting traffic and helping out while the men dived into the dam.

Gin Gin ambo Steven Bechly at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service Gin Gin Officer in Charge Steven Bechly praised the "excellent" CPR carried out by bystanders and police who tried to save the man's life.

"It's vitally important that we have first responders and people on scene that know CPR and we encourage everyone to learn CPR and first aid and this is exactly where it comes in handy in these life and death situations," he said.

"It's just lucky no one else was involved and a more serious incident hasn't occurred."