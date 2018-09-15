Witness: 'The smell was strong. It made me sick in the gut.'

PRESUMED MURDERED: Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett hasn't been seen since March 2, 2013.

PRESUMED MURDERED: Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett hasn't been seen since March 2, 2013. Contributed

THE stench coming from a green plastic garbage bag hidden in bushes near a boat ramp in Port Curtis made Sandra Fischer "sick in the gut", a court has heard.

Ms Fischer was giving evidence about the bag in the trial of Daniel George Hong and Ian Robert Armstrong in the Supreme Court, Rockhampton.

Both have pleaded not guilty to murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.

Ms Fischer said she was friends with Ms Barnett but also knew Mr Hong.

After Ms Fischer and Mr Hong had both taken speed, she told the court, he took her to see something at "the Woolwash" Lagoon. She said they parked near bushes and Mr Hong walked her towards the plastic bag.

"The smell was strong," Ms Fischer said. "It made me sick in the gut."

Ms Fischer said it smelt like rotten meat.

She said she did not want to look inside before Mr Hong told her: "It's old mate's arm."

When asked if she knew who "old mate" was, Ms Fischer said "no".

Ms Fischer claimed this took place around the end of February 2013. She estimated this based on when her then partner returned from Brisbane in mid-February and with the first news publications about Ms Barnett's disappearance in late March.

Mr Hong's defence barrister, Stephen Kissick, raised evidence Ms Fischer had given to a Crime and Misconduct Commission hearing in Yeppoon in 2015 where she said she thought Mr Hong "was just being an idiot".

She agreed with that statement.