Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRESUMED MURDERED: Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett hasn't been seen since March 2, 2013.
PRESUMED MURDERED: Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett hasn't been seen since March 2, 2013. Contributed
Crime

Witness: 'The smell was strong. It made me sick in the gut.'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Sep 2018 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE stench coming from a green plastic garbage bag hidden in bushes near a boat ramp in Port Curtis made Sandra Fischer "sick in the gut", a court has heard.

Ms Fischer was giving evidence about the bag in the trial of Daniel George Hong and Ian Robert Armstrong in the Supreme Court, Rockhampton.

Both have pleaded not guilty to murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.

Ms Fischer said she was friends with Ms Barnett but also knew Mr Hong.

After Ms Fischer and Mr Hong had both taken speed, she told the court, he took her to see something at "the Woolwash" Lagoon. She said they parked near bushes and Mr Hong walked her towards the plastic bag.

"The smell was strong," Ms Fischer said. "It made me sick in the gut."

Ms Fischer said it smelt like rotten meat.

She said she did not want to look inside before Mr Hong told her: "It's old mate's arm."

When asked if she knew who "old mate" was, Ms Fischer said "no".

Ms Fischer claimed this took place around the end of February 2013. She estimated this based on when her then partner returned from Brisbane in mid-February and with the first news publications about Ms Barnett's disappearance in late March.

Mr Hong's defence barrister, Stephen Kissick, raised evidence Ms Fischer had given to a Crime and Misconduct Commission hearing in Yeppoon in 2015 where she said she thought Mr Hong "was just being an idiot".

She agreed with that statement.

Related Items

murder trial tmbcourt tmbhongarmstrong tmbmartinezbarnett
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ADANI CEO on why the Carmichael mine will go ahead

    premium_icon ADANI CEO on why the Carmichael mine will go ahead

    Business Why CQ mine looks a certainty after Adani finds a rail funding solution

    Witness saw Hong covered with scratches and bruises

    premium_icon Witness saw Hong covered with scratches and bruises

    Crime This happened after Martinez and Barnett were last seen alive

    Grammar bracing for tough decider against St Brendan's

    premium_icon Grammar bracing for tough decider against St Brendan's

    Rugby League Full day of secondary schools finals action at Browne Park

    • 15th Sep 2018 10:09 AM
    Mobile stadium to bring fans closer to PBR action in Rocky

    premium_icon Mobile stadium to bring fans closer to PBR action in Rocky

    Sport Bull riding elite ready to light up Browne Park on September 22

    Local Partners