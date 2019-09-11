Menu
The man will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 24.
News

Witnesses filmed man allegedly starting bushfire

Jasmine Minhas
11th Sep 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:59 PM
A DORRIGO man facing arson charges has been refused bail despite it being argued in court that he had 'dogs at home' to look after.

According to court documents Michael Miskell, 57, was witnessed and recorded on several mobile phones lighting the fire.

Mr Miskell was arrested by detectives from the Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit yesterday morning in relation to the bushfire he allegedly lit at Dangar Falls last month.

According to police a 180 square metre section of bush was damaged before the fire was extinguished.

Mr Miskell was charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station yesterday after detectives conducted a search warrant at his Dorrigo home, seizing a mobile phone and 180g of cannabis

He could potentially face up to 21 years imprisonment if convicted.

Mr Miskell, who appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, will appear again on September 24.

