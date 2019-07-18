Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wolf Blass' son accused of punching woman

Annie Perets
by
16th Jul 2019 3:40 PM | Updated: 18th Jul 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE son of iconic winemaker Wolf Blass has bragged in a court of having so much money that he could make a prosecutor go "bye bye."

Anton Blass also gave the prosecutor sexual advice, spoke highly of his skills in the bedroom and claimed that he "never lied" following a "New Year's resolution" during two hours of taking the witness stand in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

It was the third day of his trial on two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, for which he has pleaded not guilty.

Police allege Blass, who owns a fishing business worth millions, punched a woman in the face and hurled her into a bedframe at Focus Apartments on September 8 last year.

Magistrate Louise Shepherd raised her voice at Blass several times and reminded him to behave while he was being cross-examined.

Anton Blass, the son of Australian winemaker Wolf Blass, mentioned his well-known father numerous times during the trial.
Anton Blass, the son of Australian winemaker Wolf Blass, mentioned his well-known father numerous times during the trial.

Blass was asked about his income by prosector Brent Dixon.

"I have enough to have you go bye bye," Blass said.

Blass also offered Mr Dixon some unexpected advice.

"This might be a tip for yourself - you take 25mg of Zoloft and you can go for hours," he said.

"I used to suffer for premature ejaculation but now I go forever thanks to 25mg of Zoloft."

Blass' father was mentioned numerous time.

"My father is the most important person in my life," Blass said.

"Me and my father love women and think the worst crime is domestic violence against women and children."

The morning procedures ended with Ms Shepherd pulling up one of Blass' supporters who had taken a photo inside the courtroom and sent it to Blass' dad.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks

Top Stories

    WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

    premium_icon WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

    Crime A cyclist came across the scene, intervened and chased the offender away empty handed

    • 18th Jul 2019 3:10 PM
    Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

    premium_icon Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

    News Local doctor's product breaks into the Asian market

    How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

    premium_icon How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

    News This teenager worked hard for what he wanted - his own business

    Emu Park U12s celebrate maiden Cup win

    premium_icon Emu Park U12s celebrate maiden Cup win

    Rugby League Coach Dave Armstrong: 'It was an emotional win for everybody'