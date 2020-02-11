Wolverines on cloud nine after grand achievement

YOU BEAUTY! Andrew Kapernick and Josiah Drane and their Rockhampton Wolverines teammates are grand final-bound after claiming the minor premiership. Picture: Jann Houley

GRIDIRON: The Rockhampton Wolverines are into the grand final in their first year playing in the North Queensland League.

The team booked their berth with a hard-fought 20-6 win over Townsville in Mackay on Saturday.

Club vice-president Mitch McAulay-Powell, who also plays left tackle in the team, was thrilled with the result.

“We are the minor premiers and we’ve earned the right to host the Reef Bowl in March - not too shabby for our first season,” he said.

“We have one more game to play against Mackay but that result will make no difference to us.

“We’re in the final and I’m just so proud of the boys and what we’ve achieved so far.”

McAulay-Powell said the Wolverines went into the weekend’s game knowing they had a job to do.

“We always take it one game at a time and we knew it would be a tough one against Townsville, who are five-year champions.

“We only won in the last quarter which proves that the game’s never really over until the final whistle blows.

“The boys, especially our defence, played exceptionally well.

“We really jelled and it was a great all-round effort.

“Everyone stepped up and it was a phenomenal performance.”

McAulay-Powell made special mention of talented trio Andrew Kapernick, Travis Driver and Robbie Chelepy who set the tone for the team’s gutsy win.

Robbie Chelepy, who played at quarterback and middle line backer, was one of the Wolverines’ best against Townsville on Saturday. Picture: Allan Reinikka

He said the Wolverines were still on cloud nine.

“It was an incredible feeling after the game and I think it hit the boys on the bus on the way home,” he said.

“They realised they’ve done something special not only for the club but for the Central Queensland region as well.

“We’ve played every game with heart and I think that’s what has defined our season.

“We’ve created a really good club culture and we’ve had some incredible community support as well.”

This weekend’s last round will determine the semi-finalists who will play off for a chance to meet the Wolverines in the March 7 decider.