Wolverines’ title sparks keen interest to join pack

GRIDIRON: Mitch McAulay-Powell has a grand vision for gridiron in the region.

The Rockhampton Wolverines president wants to see the formation of a Central Queensland competition.

Given the interest generated since the Wolverines won the North Queensland League grand final at Browne Park in March, it could well become a reality.

No sooner were the Wolverines crowned the Reef Bowl 2020 champions, they were looking to the future with a view to fielding a second men’s team and possibly a women’s team in the upcoming season.

They called for expressions of interest from would-be players and have been overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s been incredible,” McAulay-Powell said.

“We’ve so far had 85 male players and 13 women who have responded, and that’s on top of the 45 players we already have on the books.

“Those people come from Biloela, Emerald, Yeppoon and Gladstone.

“It’s really promising and it’s great to see people getting behind the sport.

“I am confident we will have another Central Queensland men’s team, whether it’s another Wolverines team we will have to wait and see.

“That’s really exciting but my dream is to have multiple teams playing in a Central Queensland division, something that would really cement gridiron’s place in this region.”

McAulay-Powell said the Wolverines were primed to defend their NQ League title but pre-season preparations had been hamstrung by the COVID-19 restrictions.

The club is waiting for Stage 3 of the easing of restrictions to see where that leaves them in terms of training and the upcoming season, which should start in November.

“The boys are hungry and are itching to get going again,” McAulay-Powell said.

“We just have to be patient and wait to get some clarity around the restrictions and exactly what they mean for us.”