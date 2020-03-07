Menu
Rockhampton Wolverines' running back Josiah Drane in full stride.
Wolverines want crowd to ‘get loud’ at tonight’s final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
7th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
GRIDIRON: The Rockhampton Wolverines are hoping as many as 2000 fans turn out for their NQ Gridiron League grand final at Browne Park, the spiritual home of rugby league.

Mitch McAulay-Powell, the club’s vice-president and team lineman, said anticipation was building for the much-anticipated clash with the Cairns Falcons at 6.30pm today.

“What a perfect location to have Rockhampton’s first ever Reef Bowl,” he said.

“Browne Park’s field is beautiful, it’s like playing on marshmallows, and the facilities there are fantastic.

“This is a really important game because we want to show Rockhampton and Central Queensland how good gridiron can be.

“We invite the community to come out - bring your kids, bring your grandparents.

“This is something unique and we want everyone to experience it and enjoy it.

“We want the crowd to get as loud as they can and really help drive the boys home.”

It has been an incredible journey for the Wolverines, who are playing their debut season in the North Queensland Gridiron League.

They stormed on to the scene with a 72-6 win over Cairns in their opening game in November.

They continued to produce consistent performances which earned them the minor premiership and direct passage to the grand final.

McAulay-Powell said the Wolverines could not wait for the season decider.

“We are hungry, we are ready. The boys are pumped and they just want to get out and play,” he said.

Gates are now open at Browne Park. Entry is $2.

