Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing to witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which has left a young woman in a critical condition
Police are appealing to witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which has left a young woman in a critical condition
News

Woman, 18, in critical condition after Bruce Hwy crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which left a young woman in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy on Saturday morning after a Nissan wagon veered on the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

A Burrum River woman, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Gladstone Hospital before she was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Gladstone Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam footage who were travelling on the Bruce Hwy at Iveragh between 10 to 10.30am on Saturday to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bruce hwy crash gladstone police iveragh
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How this former principal is helping to ‘brainwise’ schools

        Premium Content How this former principal is helping to ‘brainwise’ schools

        Education She has just released her third book, which outlines 10 steps for educators to make...

        Yeppoon family helps deliver a bit of ‘magic’ to DV victims

        Premium Content Yeppoon family helps deliver a bit of ‘magic’ to DV victims

        Community ‘Some of these people have had to flee in a hurry and have left everything...