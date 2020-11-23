Woman, 18, in critical condition after Bruce Hwy crash

Police are appealing to witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which has left a young woman in a critical condition

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an Iveragh car crash which left a young woman in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy on Saturday morning after a Nissan wagon veered on the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

A Burrum River woman, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Gladstone Hospital before she was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Gladstone Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam footage who were travelling on the Bruce Hwy at Iveragh between 10 to 10.30am on Saturday to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.