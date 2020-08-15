'Great white' shark leaves woman with severe leg injuries

Surfers who helped a 20-year-old woman from the water after she was mauled by a shark off the NSW mid-north coast said the animal appeared to be a great white.

A 20-year-old woman has been attacked by a shark in Port Macquarie.

The woman was in the water at Shelly Beach when her leg was mauled by the animal.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were called to the beach about 9.30am. He said the woman suffered "significant lacerations" to her right leg.

A Surf Life Saving NSW spokesman said the woman was surfing at the north end of the beach when she was attacked.

"She was assisted by surfers. The surfers in the water said it was a great white," the spokesman said.

It is understood the woman is in a stable condition.

Lifeguards are in the process of closing Flynns Beach, Town Beach, Nobbys Beach, Tacking Point and Shelly Beach.

The weather was clear and the surf was small at the time of the attack with waves of only half a metre. The ocean water temp was an inviting 20C.

This time of year sees great white sharks moving up the NSW coast, following the winter migration of humpback whales.

Shark attacks have doubled over the past two decades and 2020 is shaping up as a horror year with five fatalities so far.

Mani Hart-Deville, 15, was ­attacked as he surfed with his mates at Wilsons Headland near Wooli Beach, just ­before 2.30pm on July 11.

Mani, from nearby Minnie Water, died on the sand from injuries to his legs after he was brought to shore, despite desperate efforts to revive him.

More to come.

