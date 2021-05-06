Woman, 20, in act of DV against her Child Safety lover

Questions have been raised surrounding a young woman’s relationship with a former Child Safety officer after the woman was charged for breaching a domestic violence order involving the 49-year-old man.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three breaches of protection orders, two fail to provide identifying particulars and one fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to a motel on Gladstone Road at 1.15pm on February 20.

He said the defendant was arguing with a third party over the phone when the man tried to leave the motel room, but the defendant locked him in the room.

Sergeant Dalton said the victim went to the window to get the attention of hotel staff to call police, with a cleaner hearing the commotion and calling for help.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked the police prosecutor how was it possible to lock someone in a motel room.

“I’m having trouble comprehending this,” she said.

“It’s confusing circumstances really.

“I don’t know why this gentleman had to call upon a cleaner.”



Sergeant Dalton said the report stated the defendant stood in front of the door.

He said the defendant breached another protection order on March 2 when she attended a hospital to visit her sick grandmother.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client, aged 20, moved out of her parents’ home when she was 13 because she kept fighting with her parents.

He said the victim in the motel incident was a 49-year-old male who used to work for Child Safety.

Mr McGowran said the male first started sleeping with the woman, who is currently pregnant and has two children in the care of Child Safety, when she was 16 years old.

He said the motel room was paid for by the department as a safe place for his client to stay.

“He went around demanding money,” Mr McGowran said.

He said the man “threw his hands up in the air and played the victim”.

Mr McGowran said his client had lived on the streets for six years.

He said his client thought she was getting along with her grandmother.

Sergeant Dalton said the defendant stole her grandmother’s purse, pushed her against a wall and called her names.

Ms Beckinsale ordered the woman to pay $950 in fines and convictions were recorded.