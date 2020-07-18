Young woman dies three weeks after car crash

A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

A 21-year-old woman has died after she sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chambers Flat last month.

The woman was a rear-seat passenger in a Toyota HiLux, which was travelling along Chambers Flat Rd about 1.30am on June 27 before it rolled near Kerry Rd, instantly killing the 24-year-old male driver.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

The woman was at the time transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures in a critical condition. She sadly died overnight.

At the time of the crash, paramedics also treated two women, aged 25 and 19, who were also in the HiLux, for minor injuries.

