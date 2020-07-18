Menu
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
Young woman dies three weeks after car crash

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:46 AM
A 21-year-old woman has died after she sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chambers Flat last month.

The woman was a rear-seat passenger in a Toyota HiLux, which was travelling along Chambers Flat Rd about 1.30am on June 27 before it rolled near Kerry Rd, instantly killing the 24-year-old male driver.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
The woman was at the time transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures in a critical condition. She sadly died overnight.

At the time of the crash, paramedics also treated two women, aged 25 and 19, who were also in the HiLux, for minor injuries.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies three weeks after car crash

