Woman, 27, dies and three hospitalised after horror rollover

A woman, aged 27, was killed when a car came off the Burnett Hwy near Bouldercombe and smashed into a tree yesterday. FILE PHOTO.

A woman, aged 27, was killed when a car came off the Burnett Hwy near Bouldercombe and smashed into a tree yesterday. FILE PHOTO. Brenda Strong GLA010713TRIB

UPDATE 7AM: A SERIOUS rollover near Bouldercombe turned fatal yesterday after a woman died of her injuries in Rockhampton Hospital.

The woman, aged 27, suffered serious head injuries during the single-vehicle crash about 5.30pm, which landed all four people involved in hospital.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) confirmed the two rear passengers and driver, all men, were transported with non-life threatening head injuries following the crash about 5.30pm.

The QPS said initial information suggests the vehicle was travelling west on the Burnett Hwy when it crossed the road and crashed into a tree 3km west of the Bruce Hwy intersection.

A QPS spokesman this morning said the driver of the vehicle required surgery.

Emergency services this morning could not provide further information on the patients' ages and where they are from.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

It comes after a horror week on Queensland's roads as the school holidays kicked off across the state.

Latest figures show the Queensland road toll has hit 183 people this year, which is seven more people than this time in 2016.

Among them is a 47-year-old Emerald woman and a 73-year-old woman from NSW, who were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the Carnarvon Hwy last Tuesday.

Rolleston accident with multiple fatalities. Contributed

The male driver, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were also from Emerald, and were airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries to the Rockhampton Hospital from the site about 40km south of Rolleston.

A father and son from Mount Morgan were also killed in a fatal crash the following day, Wednesday September 20.

The 41-year-old man and five-year-old boy were declared dead at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Hwy, 30km north of Gin Gin.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, survived and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She was trapped in the wreckage and suffered a badly-fractured ankle and abdominal, pelvic and back injuries.

The two deceased were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car as it flipped multiple times and came to a stop in the drain.

If you have information for police on the crashes, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or online 24-hours per day.

Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au.

INITIAL REPORT, SUNDAY: A WOMAN has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover on Pierce Rd, Bouldercombe.

Authorities said the conditions of three other people, who were also involved in the crash, were yet to be determined.

The crash happened about 5.15pm.

More details to come.