Police said the three women were all known to each other. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Woman, 27, tied up and tortured: cops

by James Hall
7th Jun 2021 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM

A 27-year-old Queensland woman was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by two other women at multiple addresses on Sunday.

Police will allege the woman attended a property in Brisbane’s southeast in the suburb of Goodna, where she was “ambushed by several people before being tied up and assaulted”.

The woman was then allegedly dragged to two further residents while she was restrained.

Police said the 27-year-old and the two attackers were all known to each other.

A 41-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, both from Goodna, have each been charged with deprivation of liberty, torture and five counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The pair were due to face the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Woman, 27, tied up and tortured: cops

