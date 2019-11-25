No sign of little girls, woman who disappeared from street

MISSING PEOPLE: An urgent search is underway to locate a woman and two children missing from a beachside town on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 11am:

POLICE are still searching for a woman and two children reported missing from Caloundra yesterday.

The 32-year-old woman and two toddlers, aged two and three, were believed to have left an address at Kings Beach on November 24.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service confirmed the woman and two girls were still missing this morning.

Police hold concerns for their safety.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24:

AN URGENT search is underway to locate a woman and two children missing from a beachside town on the Sunshine Coast.

A 32-year-old woman and the two children, both girls, aged three and two were believed to have left a Maltman Street, Kings Beach address around 9am yesterday.

Police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate them as all three have not been seen or heard from since.

The woman is described as a caucasian, 170cm tall, proportional build and has dark coloured hair and brown eyes.

The three-year-old girl is described as caucasian, 110cm tall with a slim build, long blonde curly hair and blue eyes.

The two-year-old girl is described as caucasian, 80cm tall with a slim build, short light brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the woman frequently visits the Caloundra, Kallangur and Caboolture areas.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of the woman and her children are urged to contact police immediately.

Police hold concerns for their safety and wellbeing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24-hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902328033