Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

by Thomas Morgan
31st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
A 47-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash after the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree on a rural road in the state's southeast.

Police say the incident occurred about 2.30pm on Friday on Kelly Three Road in the Toolara State Forest near Gympie.

The woman's Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Maryborough woman, died at the scene," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, three people were injured after a car went off a bridge northwest of Gympie overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Brooweena Woolooga Rd, where the car reportedly went over the right hand side of a bridge near Running Creek Rd at around 11.45pm.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, the three persons of unknown age and gender walked from the vehicle.

