ASSAULT: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said an elderly woman was assaulted in her home in Caroline St, Allenstown, early this morning.
Crime

Woman, 60, allegedly attacked by burglar caught in the act

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
7th May 2020 1:00 PM
POLICE are seeking community assistance to help track down an alleged offender after a woman was assaulted in her home in South Rockhampton early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CIB, said about 1am a 60-year-old woman living in Caroline St, Allenstown, heard a noise from under her home.

Snr Sgt Peachey said she went to look under her house, where she stored a number of motorcycles, and saw a young man, who she believed was trying to steal one of the motorcycles.

He said she was allegedly struck over the head with what is believed to be a torch.

Police attended a short time later, cordoned off the area and called the dog squad. However, the track was lost.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the woman who was allegedly assaulted had received some injuries to her head and was "fairly shaken up".

"A 60-year-old woman doesn't expect to be struck with a blunt object when she walks downstairs," he said.

"She was just protecting her property.

"It was very callous what happened, and we are keen to speak to the individual responsible for this."

The alleged offender is described as a slim Caucasian man wearing dark clothing with thongs, shorts, a blue hoodie and cap. If you saw anyone matching that description or anything suspicious about 1.30am on Caroline St today contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton Police.

