Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mt. Beerwah is a magnet for climbers but has been the scene of many falls.
Mt. Beerwah is a magnet for climbers but has been the scene of many falls.
News

Woman, 60, falls 20m off mountain

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 60-year-old woman has been transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital after falling 20 metres while climbing Mount Beerwah early this morning.

 

MOUNT Beerwah offers challenging routes for experienced climbers as well as less arduous tracks for others.
MOUNT Beerwah offers challenging routes for experienced climbers as well as less arduous tracks for others.

 

A Careflight helicopter crew, Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and SES crews attended the scene just after 5am.

The woman was treated at the scene before being prepared for transport to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman had suffered lower leg pain, abrasions and head injuries in the fall.

careflight rescue helicopter climbers editors picks fall mount beerwah queensland ambulance services queensland emergency and fire services state emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGEDY: Young girl dead, boy injured in fiery Mirani crash

        premium_icon TRAGEDY: Young girl dead, boy injured in fiery Mirani crash

        News A young girl has died after a car and a truck collided, causing the car to burst into flames.

        Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

        premium_icon Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

        News The incident occurred after 4pm on Saturday afternoon in a rural area.

        Exploring the needs and wants of Gracemere

        premium_icon Exploring the needs and wants of Gracemere

        News It has been 12 months this week since the fires ravaged through Gracemere and...

        Bros grow their mo’s for Movember

        premium_icon Bros grow their mo’s for Movember

        News Yeppoon High teachers ditch their razors and jump into the Movember initiative to...