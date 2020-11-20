Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at the house where a man was found dead in Melbourne. Picture: Jason Edwards
Police at the house where a man was found dead in Melbourne. Picture: Jason Edwards
Crime

Woman, 81, charged with murder

by Jack Paynter
20th Nov 2020 6:41 AM

An elderly woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Melbourne's north.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the 81-year-old Greensborough woman with one count of murder in the early hours of Friday morning after she was interviewed overnight.

A 50-year-old man, believed to be the woman's son, was found dead inside a house in Palmyra Court, Greensborough shortly after 11.30am on Monday.

Police also found the woman inside the house on the quiet suburban street and she was taken to hospital under police guard.

The woman is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a filing hearing on Friday.

 

Homicide Squad detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Greensborough. Picture: Jason Edwards
Homicide Squad detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Greensborough. Picture: Jason Edwards

Originally published as Woman, 81, charged with murder

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mother murder son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major expansion in the works at Dean St Bakery

        Premium Content Major expansion in the works at Dean St Bakery

        Food & Entertainment The North Rockhampton business has been operating since 1984.

        CQ bull rider’s shot at sporting history

        Premium Content CQ bull rider’s shot at sporting history

        Rodeo The 22 year old has won four PBR events and had nine top 10 finishes in the regular...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The dangers of farm work

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The dangers of farm work

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Asian takeaway robbed with weapon over ‘cheeky’ looks

        Premium Content Asian takeaway robbed with weapon over ‘cheeky’ looks

        Crime A young armed robber told police he robbed an Asian takeaway shop because the shop...