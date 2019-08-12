Menu
ALLEGED ATTACK: An infidelity allegation was behind an alleged knife attack.
Crime

Woman accused of 'lacerating' her lover's kidney

Sherele Moody
by
12th Aug 2019 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:34 PM
A YOUNG woman accused of "lacerating" her lover's kidney has been released on bail.

Gympie's Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher is charged with assaulting her "on again, off again" male partner with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm by maiming, disfiguring or disabling him.

The 18-year-old on Monday asked Brisbane Supreme Court to release her on bail.

Police alleged she and her partner were having an argument at Horseshoe Bend on May 28 when the male grabbed her handbag and flung it to the ground.

She is then alleged to have used a 15-20cm paring knife to attack the male as he turned his back and started to leave the area, the court heard.

The knife sliced through his kidney.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

In granting Ms Gallaher bail, Justice Peter Flanagan said the victim was very lucky to be alive but that the alleged assault was not premeditated.

He noted the 18-year-old woman was homeless when the alleged incident happened and this was her first time in jail.

Justice Flanagan said the relationship was "on again, off again" and that Ms Gallagher's partner had accused her of "infidelity".

"She thrust the knife towards the victim," he said.

"She cut his back. He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast hospital where he had surgery for a lacerated left kidney.

"The consequences could have been far more serious."

The former Sunshine Coast resident will live with her brother in Gympie while her case makes its way through the courts.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

bail court crime domestic violence teleaha edward crystal gallaher violence
