Woman accused of leaving husband to have ‘dirty sex’

The couple were married for 25 years before the victim sought a temporary protection order against her husband. Picture: Supplied

THE SUDDEN break-up of a 25-year long marriage has caused a Rockhampton man to breach a temporary protection order to talk to his wife and accuse her of leaving him to have “dirty sex”.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said a temporary protection order was issued on April 17, naming the defendant as the respondent and his wife as the victim.

Police attended an address in Rockhampton in relation to a breach of that order on May 19.

The victim told police she had received text messages from the defendant from May 13 and said he had been in contact with several people, including her hairdresser and mother.

She said the defendant had created multiple Facebook accounts to get in contact with her.

She said once she would accept the message requests, she would receive an abundance of messages and old photos from the defendant.

Police saw the messages and noted most of them were the defendant saying he still had feelings for the victim and wanted the family back together, as well as accusing her of leaving him to have “dirty sex”.

The victim continued to receive similar messages until June 1.

Police spoke with the defendant, who confirmed he had been messaging the victim.

He said he was aware he was in breach of the temporary protection order by sending the messages.

Ms King said the defendant had no criminal history.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client and the victim had been married for 25 years with three adult children.

Mr McGowran said when everything went south, his client was “pretty emotional” and wanted to talk to his wife.

He said the domestic violence order had since been withdrawn.

“The matters between them have finalised and things have achieved a peaceful outcome,” he said.

The defendant was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond with $500 recognisance. No criminal conviction was recorded.