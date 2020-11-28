Menu
The biggest myths of the 2019 bushfires busted
Crime

Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th Nov 2020 2:02 PM

A woman has been charged with 16 counts of fraud after she received more than $104,000 in COVID-19 and bushfire government assistance grants in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police will allege the 31-year-old Aberdare woman "fraudulently applied" for 34 bushfire and COVID-19 government grants between March 12 and September 13.

In total she was granted 11, to the sum of $104,000, police allege.

It's further alleged the woman tried to obtain an additional $258,000 in grants which she "was not entitled to".

She was arrested at her home at 1.20pm on Friday, and later charged with 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial benefit by deception.

She was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

