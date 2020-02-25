Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A North Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has had her matter adjourned.
A North Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has had her matter adjourned.
News

Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has had her matter adjourned because she was sick.

Previously, Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, has pleaded guilty to one of the 330 charges against her for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012 until early January 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

No pleas have been entered for the other 329 charges.

Hughes was due to be arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Monday but was excused after her solicitor, Rod Behan, presented a medical certificate on her behalf.

Mr Behan said Hughes' medical certificate stated she was "unfit for court but it's light on detail" as to what her ailment was.

Judge Jeffery McLennan said he would accept the medical certificate and adjourn Hughes' matter until March 9.

However, he did warn Mr Behan he would not be as lenient "if another medical certificate in these same opaque terms" is presented to the Lismore District Court on the next appearance.

fraud allegations fraud offences lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        premium_icon New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        Health The hotline will be one-stop-shop support service for the state’s past and present mine and quarry workers.

        Woman busted with meth and weed in her car

        premium_icon Woman busted with meth and weed in her car

        News Karma Jane Lawson was busted with methamphetamines and cannabis in her car after...

        ‘Sticky beak’ at closed CQ resort lands man in court

        premium_icon ‘Sticky beak’ at closed CQ resort lands man in court

        News Kalebh Aaron Ivers found himself in trouble with the law after driving his mates...

        Women involved in nasty fight outside hospital ER department

        premium_icon Women involved in nasty fight outside hospital ER department

        News A mum appears in court after scuffle with another woman outside Rocky Hospital’s...