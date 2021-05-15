Woman accused of stealing chunk of son’s Dreamworld payout

A mother has faced court accused of stealing a large chunk of her son’s payout from Dreamworld’s infamous Thunder River Rapids ride disaster.

The 45-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Fremantle Magistrates Court on Friday, but she was not required to enter a plea to one count of stealing.

The then 16-year-old victim began a personal injury claim after the Dreamworld tragedy in 2016, which killed four people. The woman acted on her son's behalf.

The tragedy happened at Dreamworld in 2016. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

He was due to receive money as part of the settlement in 2020.

"It will be alleged the accused woman lied about the sum of money the victim would receive and took a large portion of the compensation settlement for herself," police said in a statement on Friday.

In January, the victim learnt about the actual sum of the settlement and reported the matter to police.

The woman is due back in court on July 20.

