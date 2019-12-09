Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
News

Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

Jack Evans
9th Dec 2019 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a ‘primary incident’ on a rural property south of Rolleston yesterday evening.

The crew was responding to reports a woman in her early 70s had sustained compound fractures to her ankle.

It was reported the injuries came after the woman and her husband were battling blazes on their property about 200kms south west of Rockhampton.

The woman was struck by a vehicle causing the injuries to her ankle and upper leg.

She was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before the arrival of the Rescue 300 crew.

The patient was stabilised on scene by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor, before she was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

bushfires queensland bushfires racq capricorn rescue helicopter rollestone
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arrest made at anti-Adani protest

        premium_icon Arrest made at anti-Adani protest

        Environment A woman has chained her neck to a gate, and two others have locked onto machinery at two Adani sites

        Andy seeks a place at the head of the table

        premium_icon Andy seeks a place at the head of the table

        News After holding several successful high positions, Andy Ireland is aiming even higher...

        Ludwig green lights another election campaign for mayor

        premium_icon Ludwig green lights another election campaign for mayor

        News LSC mayor pens an open letter declaring his intention to run again.

        ‘DISAPPOINTING’: End of an era as ag colleges closes doors

        premium_icon ‘DISAPPOINTING’: End of an era as ag colleges closes doors

        News Ken O’Dowd and Mark Furner clash over the closure of Emerald and Longreach...