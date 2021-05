A woman has been airlifted from a cattle property between Mackay and Rockhampton after suffering injuries in a horse fall.

About 12.15pm, RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to a large cattle property near Lotus Creek, west of St Lawrence, to airlift a woman who fell from the back of a moving horse.

She reportedly suffered a broken collarbone.

RACQ CQ Rescue flew the woman to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment, arriving at 2pm.