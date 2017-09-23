33°
Woman airlifted after snake bite on CQ property

A woman was airlifted from Moura by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service after being bitten by a snake.
Michelle Gately
by

A WOMAN was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this morning after being bitten by a snake on her Moura property.

According to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, the woman was out feeding horses at 11.20am when she felt a sharp "whack” on her foot and felt pain.

She saw two small puncture wounds on her foot and raised the alarm.

Her husband drove her to Moura Hospital immediately.

The snake was not identified.

The 55-year-old was stablised by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Intensive Care Paramedic and transferred to Rockhampton in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
