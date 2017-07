The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a woman from Great Keppel Island with severe chest pain.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to airlift the woman just before midnight.

The 26-year-old was airlifted in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.