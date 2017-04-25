Woman airlifted to Rocky, serious injuries after high-speed fall

STACKED: A woman has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after falling from a horse at high-speed.

A HIGH-SPEED horse fall has left a Central Queensland woman in a serious condition.

The woman, 42, suffered torso and chest injuries in the accident just west of Raglan today, about 60km south of Rockhampton.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the woman to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics were first on the scene, but RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's critical care paramedic treated the woman on the way to Rockhampton Hospital.

The woman has received further scans and treatment in Rockhampton.

