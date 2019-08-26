Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a rural property, about 104km south of Rockhampton, for a woman in her mid-20's who had suffered a spinal injury whilst falling off a horse.
Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

Aden Stokes
26th Aug 2019 7:30 AM
A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after falling of a horse on a rural property south of Rockhampton.

At 3.30pm, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a rural property, about 104km south of Rockhampton, where a woman in her mid-20's needed immediate medical transport after falling of a horse.

It was reported the woman had suffered a spinal injury as a result of the fall.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a rural property, about 104km south of Rockhampton, for a woman in her mid-20's who had suffered a spinal injury whilst falling off a horse.

She received initial medical care by paramedics before being stabilised for flight by the onboard flight medical team.

She was then flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

