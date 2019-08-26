Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse
A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after falling of a horse on a rural property south of Rockhampton.
At 3.30pm, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a rural property, about 104km south of Rockhampton, where a woman in her mid-20's needed immediate medical transport after falling of a horse.
It was reported the woman had suffered a spinal injury as a result of the fall.
She received initial medical care by paramedics before being stabilised for flight by the onboard flight medical team.
She was then flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.