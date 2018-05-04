Menu
RACQ Careflight Rescue helicopter, generic. Photo Contributed
Woman airlifted to hospital after potentially deadly sting

Shayla Bulloch
4th May 2018 6:33 AM

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital after a close call with a potentially fatal marine animal sting on a Central Queensland island.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were tasked to Heron Island at 5pm yesterday to reports a 17-year-old woman had been sting by a cone shell.

The venom of a cone shell contains many different toxins that vary in their effects; some are extremely toxic.

The sting of small cones is no worse than a bee sting, but the sting of a few of the larger species of tropical cone snails can be serious, occasionally even fatal to humans.

It is unknown what type of cone shell the woman was stung by.

The woman was initially treated on the beach front of the island, 80km north-east of Gladstone by the flight crew critical care paramedic and doctor.

Once stabilised for flight, the woman was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Hospital have been approached for an update on the woman's condition.

More to come.

